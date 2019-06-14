202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 12:00 am 06/14/2019 12:00am
Share

Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers

US Naval War College is getting its 1st female president

AP Explains: Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery in the US

Growers hope standards bring order to hemp industry ‘mess’

Man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states

O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery

Jurors listen to suspect say he killed scholar from China

$10M claim says Phoenix police violated family’s rights

Rash of child killings angers, frustrates St. Louis leaders

Police: Arkansas woman arrested in ex-lawmaker’s death

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!