202
Home » National News » Anti-ICE graffiti again painted…

Anti-ICE graffiti again painted on Michigan GOP headquarters

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 9:13 am 06/26/2019 09:13am
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anti-government graffiti has been found painted a second time on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the country illegally.

The state party says the graffiti found Tuesday was apparently painted Monday night. It comes after an expletive and the acronym “ICE” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was found on the front of the Lansing building Saturday evening.

The state party says the vandalism is an attack on Chairwoman Laura Cox, who served a portion of her career as an ICE agent. The latest graffiti included an expletive and her last name, and a symbol representing anarchy. Cox says “these criminals seek to bully those they disagree with, rather than engage in a civil discussion.”

Lansing police are investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!