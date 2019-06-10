202
Andy Cohen pushes to allow surrogacy agreements in New York

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 6:32 pm 06/10/2019 06:32pm
An audience at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center listens to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speak, Monday, June 10, 2019 in New York. The governor is pushing to legalize gestational surrogacy and ban the gay and trans panic defense. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andy Cohen has joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in pushing to legalize paid gestational surrogacy, in which a woman is compensated for carrying a baby for its parents.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host and the Democratic governor held a news conference Monday in New York City to call on state lawmakers to pass the bill before they adjourn for the year next week.

New York is one of only two states that expressly forbids gestational surrogacy contracts. Critics say the ban forces infertile or same-sex couples to find surrogates in other states, an expensive and difficult process unavailable to many couples.

Cohen has son born through a surrogate. He is the executive producer of such reality series as “Real Housewives.”

The Senate plans to vote on repealing the ban Tuesday.

