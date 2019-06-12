202
Home » National News » Amtrak to partially restart…

Amtrak to partially restart Kansas City to St. Louis route

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 5:29 pm 06/12/2019 05:29pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amtrak service between St. Louis and Kansas City will be partially restored this week.

The passenger rail service line and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that morning departures from the two cities on the Missouri River Runner route will resume Thursday. The afternoon departures will continue to use chartered buses, which will stop at all stations as close to the train schedules as possible.

The routes were suspended May 31 because flooding had diverted freight train traffic on to tracks used by the passenger rail service.

Officials say delays are still likely. Flooding issues on the Union Pacific Railroad network are still causing freight train traffic to divert to the Missouri River Runner route.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!