Alabama mayor walks out of meeting with no talk of comments

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 10:24 am 06/18/2019 10:24am
CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor and city leaders refused to acknowledge questions on the mayor’s statements about “killing out” gay and transgender people at a city council meeting.

News outlets report Mayor Mark Chambers and Carbon Hill City Council members walked into a council meeting Monday and quickly walked out as spectators demanded answers on the mayor’s comments.

This was Chambers first public appearance since complaining on Facebook about gays and transgender people. Chambers wrote: “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out.”

Dozens of people showed up to the council meeting but left disappointed. Many said they would continue going to the meetings until the topic is discussed.

Chambers previously offered to resign his position but it’s unclear if he still plans to do so.

