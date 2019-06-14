202
Alabama man on trial in stabbing, burning of landlord

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 9:13 am 06/14/2019 09:13am
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the murder trial of a man accused of beating his wheelchair-using landlord with a bat, stabbing him with an ice pick and burning his body.

The Tuscaloosa News reports jurors will convene Friday to determine if Clifford Madison murdered 82-year-old Emmett Kyzer in 2016. He disappeared after asking the sheriff’s office how to evict someone.

The prosecution’s star witness is Madison’s ex-girlfriend Marla Johnsey. She said she provided the ice pick he used to stab Kyzer in the heart, and they burned the body together.

Deputies found the bloody wheelchair in Kyzer’s yard.

Johnsey said she kept quiet for nearly two years because Madison abused her.

The judge said jurors must acquit Madison if they believe Johnsey was more of an accomplice than a fearful eyewitness.

