Alabama inmate dies from apparent medical incident

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 1:59 pm 06/29/2019 01:59pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate has died after an apparent medical incident.

Jefferson County sheriff’s Capt. David Agee says the inmate died at the county jail Friday night. AL.com reports it happened about 8:10 p.m. in a cell block. Agee says the 36-year-old man appeared to have suffered a seizure while in the cell block’s common area.

Agee says he was attended to by the jail’s medical staff and then transported to a hospital for treatment. Medical efforts to revive him, however, were not successful.

The death is under investigation.

The man’s name will be released when his family has been notified.

