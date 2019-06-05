202
Home » National News » After Iron Man, Robert…

After Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up the earth

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 1:39 pm 06/05/2019 01:39pm
Share
FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, actor Robert Downey, Jr. attends the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" cast photo call in New York. Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famed detective Sherlock Holmes alongside Jude Law as his counterpart Watson in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” coming in 2020. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, FIle)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After playing Iron Man for more than a decade, Robert Downey Jr. has found a real-life villain he wants to defeat: pollution.

The movie star says he plans to start an organization next year called the Footprint Coalition. He didn’t give any details of the initiative, but has spoken to experts who said robotics and other technology could help clean up the planet significantly in the next decade.

He plans to officially launch the Footprint Coalition in April 2020 and vowed to spend the next 11 years working on making some kind of difference in what he called “a massive threat to our future and the mess we leave behind.”

Downey made the announcement late Tuesday at the start of Amazon’s re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, where the online retailer and other companies are showing off how they use artificial intelligence and other technology.

As Downey talked on stage, images of plastic bottles and other litter flashed on the screens behind him. The actor, who has played Iron Man in several superhero movies, admitted that he hasn’t been kind to the environment in the past.

“I am a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus,” he said. “I want to change.”

____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!