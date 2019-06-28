202
Actress Lily Tomlin to be honored at Michigan film festival

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 2:20 pm 06/28/2019 02:20pm
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Lily Tomlin will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 15th annual Traverse City Film Festival in northern Michigan.

Oscar winner and festival founder Michael Moore is expected to present the honor to Tomlin on Aug. 3. The festival runs July 30 to Aug. 4 and will feature more than 200 films and events.

Actress and political activist Jane Fonda was last year’s recipient. Tomlin and Fonda star in the comedy “Grace and Frankie,” which airs on Netflix.

Tomlin was born in Detroit. Her film credits include “Nashville,” ”9 to 5″ and “The Incredible Shrinking Woman.”

