Abner Doubleday feted on 200th at hometown

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 8:10 am 06/26/2019 08:10am
FILE - This Aug. 27, 2014 file photo shows the birthplace of Abner Doubleday in Ballston Spa, N.Y. Doubleday’s boyhood hometown is celebrating his birth 200 years ago. The story that Doubleday invented baseball in 1839 at Cooperstown, New York, has been discredited. But the Civil War officer is still celebrated in Ballston Spa. The Brookside Museum is hosting a party for Doubleday on Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019, to coincide with his birth date. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — Abner Doubleday’s boyhood hometown is celebrating his birth 200 years ago.

The story that Doubleday invented baseball in 1839 at Cooperstown, New York, has been discredited. But the Civil War officer is still celebrated in Ballston Spa.

The Brookside Museum is hosting a party for Doubleday on Wednesday evening to coincide with his birth date.

There will be presentations about his life, and participants will take a walk to the house where Doubleday lived when he was a young boy.

