7 motorcyclists clocked riding 125 mph down highway

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 10:38 am 06/10/2019 10:38am
RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police have arrested seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts on reckless driving charges after they were clocked riding 125 mph (201 kph) on a highway.

Police say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon in Raymond, New Hampshire. Troopers were alerted to a group of motorcyclists traveling high speeds on Route 101.

Police say the motorcycles were recorded traveling at 125 mph (201 kph) in a 65-mph (105-kph) zone. Two of the motorcyclists had passengers.

All seven men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

This story has been corrected to show the arrests happened in Raymond, New Hampshire, not Raymond, Massachusetts.

National News
