202
Home » National News » 5-year-old boy dies of…

5-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Milwaukee

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 3:31 pm 06/18/2019 03:31pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Milwaukee.

Police say the boy died Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the death is under investigation.

The child is the second to die in a shooting in Wisconsin in as many days. On Monday , a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at a hospital in Kenosha. The child’s grandfather said the boy was accidentally shot by a family member.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!