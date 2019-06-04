4 shot during soccer practice at Northern California park

202
By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 2:28 pm 06/06/2019 02:28pm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police say four people, including a soccer coach and an 11-year-old boy who had just finished soccer practice, were shot at a busy public park in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa.

Police said Thursday that they believe the gunfire around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday was gang-related. The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat said hundreds of people were at the park for youth soccer practice and adult scrimmages.

Francisco Vallejo, president of the Black Oaks Soccer Club, said stray bullets struck the coach and the boy. He said both were shot in the leg and were recovering Thursday from surgery.

Police believe a 21-year-old man who was shot was the intended victim. Vallejo said he was not affiliated with the soccer club.

