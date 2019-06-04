202
4 Florida residents killed in N Carolina small plane crash

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 3:11 pm 06/08/2019 03:11pm
NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Four Florida residents and two dogs are dead after their private plane dropped off the radar and crashed into a wooded area of central North Carolina.

North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol said Saturday the four victims lived in the Naples, Florida, area and were traveling from there to Easton, Maryland.

The state patrol identified the dead as: 57-Year-old Gregory Boll; 48-Year-old Evva Leigh Boll; 52-year-old Roberta Laquidara; and 53-year-old Felix Laquidara.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the agency received a report that a plane crashed about 1:45 p.m. Friday about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Raleigh. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the search for the Piper PA-46 started after a resident reported part of a small plane landed in their yard.

Topics:
Local News National News north carolina plane crash
