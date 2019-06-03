202
Home » National News » 3 of ousted West…

3 of ousted West Virginia bishop’s top priests resign jobs

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 10:50 am 06/11/2019 10:50am
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three priests have lost their high-ranking positions in West Virginia after a church investigation reportedly accused them of enabling predatory and harassing conduct and financial mismanagement by the former leader of the state’s Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop William Lori announced Monday, without saying why, that the Revs. Frederick Annie, Anthony Cincinnati and Kevin Quirk have resigned from their jobs running the Wheeling-Charleston diocese.

The confidential investigation overseen by Lori found the sexual misconduct accusations to be credible, prompting former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s ouster from ministry. Bransfield has denied wrongdoing.

The Washington Post reported details of the secret report, which also said Bransfield’s top aides allowed him to recklessly spend Diocesan money for his personal use.

The Post said Annie, Cincinnati and Quirk did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!