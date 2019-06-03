202
3 dead in San Antonio home; high levels of carbon monoxide

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 4:42 pm 06/04/2019 04:42pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a man and his two children have been found dead in a house where the electricity had been off since Friday and a generator was located inside.

Police say the homeowner stopped by the house late Monday after not being able to reach the 56-year-old resident or his daughters, ages 9 to 11.

Authorities say a fuel-powered generator was inside the home and turned on but not running. Emergency responders detected high levels of poisonous carbon monoxide, which can be emitted by generators.

Police found no signs of trauma. Causes of death were pending.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately released. Officials didn’t say why the electricity wasn’t working.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says generators should never be placed inside homes.

