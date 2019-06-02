202
2nd victim dies from shooting at East Texas plumbing company

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 5:31 pm 06/04/2019 05:31pm
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a second person injured during a shooting last week at an East Texas plumbing company has died.

Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller says David Grubbs died at a hospital Saturday after being shot at his brother’s business near Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Fuller says the other person killed in the shooting was 61-year-old Toni Kelly, an employee, and that business owner Chris Grubbs was also wounded.

Police have said 65-year-old Pavol Vido shot the three before wounding a sheriff’s deputy in a fire fight and taking his own life after evading officers for hours.

Fuller says Chris Grubbs and the deputy, Richard Whitten, continue to be treated for their injuries.

