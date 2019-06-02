202
$2B San Francisco transit hub to re-open July 1 after fix

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 5:08 pm 06/11/2019 05:08pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A $2 billion transit terminal that was shut down six weeks after opening last year will re-open July 1.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority said Tuesday it has fixed the cracks that led to the San Francisco terminal’s abrupt closure in September. The authority, which operates the Salesforce Transit Center, also said it conducted a thorough review.

The terminal will provide local bus service in early July with regional transportation starting in late summer.

The new center replaced the grim and seismically deficient Transbay Terminal nearby. It is meant to be a modern transportation hub with food trucks, pop-up retails shops, and rooftop park.

The center is more than 1 million square-feet (93,000 square-meters) and stretches four blocks with four stories above ground and two stories below.

