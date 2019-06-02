202
Home » National News » 2 separate Indianapolis police…

2 separate Indianapolis police chases end in fatal crashes

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 8:44 am 06/27/2019 08:44am
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two separate police chases in Indianapolis within the span of several hours ended in fatal crashes.

The first happened after officers tried to stop a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s southwest side. Police say the officers halted their pursuit because the vehicle was being driven erratically, but moments later it crashed and rolled at an intersection.

One person died. A man and woman were taken to hospital.

Early Thursday, police tried to stop a speeding car that was weaving in and out of traffic on the city’s east side. Shortly after the pursuit began the driver crashed into a utility pole and car burst into flames. The driver died. Ammunition in the car also exploded, forcing officers to take cover.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!