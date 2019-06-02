202
2 killed after ski boat collides with bass boat in Texas

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 10:06 am 06/24/2019 10:06am
COVE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others were injured after two boats collided in Texas.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Sunday night near the town of Cove, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston. The sheriff’s office says a ski boat apparently struck a bass boat, and two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two people were in critical condition, and five others had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The sheriff says one person is in custody, but authorities have not yet released that person’s name or what charges he or she may face.

