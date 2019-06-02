202
2 arrested in gun death of 5-year-old boy in Wisconsin

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 4:27 pm 06/19/2019 04:27pm
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two family members who dropped a 5-year-old boy off at a Wisconsin hospital and left him there with what turned out to be a fatal gunshot wound were arrested Wednesday, police said.

The child, Dakari Weldon, was shot Monday at a home in Kenosha and taken to Froedtert South Hospital. The child’s grandfather, Curtis Cannon, told WISN-TV that the men who left Dakari at the hospital were his adult sons. Cannon said one of the men accidentally shot the boy.

Police said the men, both 24, were jailed pending charges. One was held on suspicion of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm. The other was held on suspicion of leaving a loaded firearm within access of a child.

Kenosha Police Capt. Thomas Hamm said an investigation is ongoing.

Cannon said his sons may have left the hospital because they were “scared to death” after the shooting.

