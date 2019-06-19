19 dead animals found in pet carriers, garbage bags

202
By The Associated Press June 14, 2019
WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nineteen dead animals have been found behind a Pennsylvania home in what one humane officer calls the worst case of animal cruelty she’s ever seen.

The bodies of one dog and 18 cats were found Wednesday in carriers, bins or garbage bags in a wooded area of Butler County.

Butler County Humane Police Officer Janice Lawniczak said animal cruelty charges are pending against Tamara Rusz and Kevin Delehanty.

The discovery was made the same day the pair was to appear in court on a previous charge of animal cruelty for abandoning six cats and leaving them to die. Delehanty appeared but Rusz did not.

Their case was waived to a higher court scheduled for Aug. 6.

A message was left at a phone number listed for both Rusz and Delehanty.

National News
