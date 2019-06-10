$117M raised for charity in honor of a Home Depot founder

202
By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 2:49 pm 06/10/2019 02:49pm
ATLANTA (AP) — A fundraising bash honoring the 90th birthday of philanthropist Bernie Marcus, one of Home Depot’s founders, has raised more than $117 million for Georgia charities.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Sunday’s star-studded gathering at the Atlanta Aquarium, which Marcus built, quickly raised $102 million in pledges. Arthur Blank, another founder of Home Depot and an owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of the MLS, contributed an additional $15 million.

The event drew hundreds, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta’s mayor. President Donald Trump sent in a video message praising Marcus.

The paper says the funds will support charities including the Grady Health System’s Marcus Stroke & Neuroscience Center and the Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta.

Home Depot is Georgia’s largest public company based on revenue, according to the newspaper.

