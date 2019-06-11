202
11-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Missouri

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 9:22 am 06/05/2019 09:22am
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about an infant who wasn’t breathing and found the child unresponsive in Calverton Park. First responders were unable to revive her.

It’s unclear why the child was left inside the car for so long. The high temperature in St. Louis on Sunday was 79 degrees (26.11 Celsius). Police have questioned two persons of interest in the girl’s death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

