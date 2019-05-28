202
Home » National News » Wynn pays record $35.5M…

Wynn pays record $35.5M fine to Massachusetts

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 4:45 pm 05/28/2019 04:45pm
Share
Encore Boston Harbor is seen in Everett, Mass., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. MGM Resorts International says it will no longer pursue buying Encore Boston Harbor from Wynn Resorts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Wynn Resorts has paid a record $35.5 million in fines to Massachusetts and won’t appeal the decision.

The company’s board of directors said the company on Tuesday paid the state a $35 million fine as well as $500,000 assessed to CEO Matthew Maddox ahead of Friday’s deadline to pay the fines or appeal.

The state’s Gaming Commission says it received the payment. It fined the company and Maddox last month for failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Steve Wynn has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him but resigned as CEO last year.

The company’s Encore Boston Harbor casino is set to open June 23.

Wynn Resorts had been negotiating to sell the $2.6 billion Everett facility to MGM Resorts, but those talks ended recently.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!