Woman facing eviction gets help from Arnold Schwarzenegger

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 7:00 pm 05/25/2019 07:00pm
This photo taken May 22, 2019, shows 102-year-old Thelma Smith, in photo right, is being evicted from her Ladera Heights residence of 30 years. Her longtime neighbor Pauline Cooper, left, spoke about her friend's situation, in Los Angeles, Calif. Smith has until June 30, 2019, to move out. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live.

Los Angeles’ rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.

But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn’t apply there.

Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, called the eviction “heartless.” He tweeted: “Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life.”

A spokesman says Schwarzenegger’s staff has met with Smith to find a solution.

