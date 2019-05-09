202
Woman detained after newborn girl found alive in trash bin

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 8:22 pm 05/09/2019 08:22pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies say they’ve detained a person of interest after a newborn girl was found alive inside a trash bin.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken to a local hospital Thursday for medical clearance. She was then taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed. No charges were immediately announced, and the woman’s name wasn’t released.

Officials say two people walking at an apartment complex Wednesday morning near Boca Raton heard crying coming from a bin and found the baby. The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.

