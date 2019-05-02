202
Woman charged with attack outside Kentucky abortion clinic

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 2:47 pm 05/02/2019 02:47pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is charged with assaulting an 82-year-old woman who tried to hand her a flier outside the state’s only abortion clinic.

WDRB-TV cited a criminal summons in reporting that 31-year-old Janaya Gregory initially ignored the woman, but then turned and “charged,” hitting the woman and causing her to fall backward. Police say witnesses to the April 12 incident wrote down the attacker’s license plate before she left.

The Courier Journal reports Gregory entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday to a charge of second-degree assault.

Police say the elderly woman suffered a broken femur requiring surgery.

Police declined comment on the literature the victim was handing out, but the Kentucky Right to Life Association posted on social media that one of its members was assaulted outside the clinic.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

