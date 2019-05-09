202
Woman accused of killing man who tried to flee crash scene

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 4:24 am 05/09/2019 04:24am
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman is accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to leave the scene of a crash near Highway 85.

News outlets report 21-year-old Hannah Payne’s lawyer argued in court Wednesday that the shooting was in self-defense. Payne’s charged with murder without malice in the Tuesday death of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring.

Clayton County police testified that Payne witnessed a wreck between driver Herring and another car. They say Herring tried to leave the scene, so Payne followed him and blocked his path with her car. They say an altercation between the two ended with Herring being shot in the stomach.

Maj. Anthony Thuman says the hit-and-run didn’t cause extensive damage. He says Payne is licensed to carry a gun. She’s being held at the county jail without bond.

