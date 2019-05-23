202
Woman accused of beating mom over game volume to stand trial

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 7:43 am 05/23/2019 07:43am
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A woman will stand trial on allegations she beat her mother and shaved her head because she thought the older woman was listening to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game too loudly on the radio.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Delores Amorino was competent to stand trial.

But the judge said Amorino’s teenage daughter, who faces similar charges, wasn’t competent and ordered her to continue mental health treatments at a state psychiatric hospital.

Authorities have said the two women beat Amorino’s mother and shaved her head during an August 2017 attack in their Youngwood home.

A psychiatrist testified Amorino and her daughter have been diagnosed with a rare psychological disorder in which both suffered from shared delusions that they’re in romantic relationships with a current and a former member of the Steelers.

