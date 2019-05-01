Winners in the top categories at Billboard Music Awards 05/01/2019 11:37pm By The Associated Press Share

Drake accepts the top billboard 200 album award for "Scorpion" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. — Top Hot 100 song: “Girls…