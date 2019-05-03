Where people found jobs: Business services and construction

Professional and business services helped drive a big jump in hiring in April. That sector added 76,000 positions, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the month’s additional jobs. The category includes higher paying positions, including…

Professional and business services helped drive a big jump in hiring in April. That sector added 76,000 positions, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the month’s additional jobs. The category includes higher paying positions, including computer systems design, scientific research, consultants and administrative support.

Education and health added 62,000 jobs last month, with hospitals, physicians’ offices, senior care facilities and family services stepping up hiring. Construction companies added 33,000 jobs, with most of those gains driven by non-residential specialty trade contractors.

Sectors on the losing end in April were retail and information, a category that includes telecommunications, broadcasting and motion pictures.

Overall, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent, the lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) April 2019 March 2019 Past 12 months Construction 33,000 20,000 256,000 Manufacturing 4,000 0 204,000 Retail -12,000 -15,700 -49,100 Transportation, warehousing 11,100 2,400 176,200 Information (Telecom, publishing) -1,000 7,000 -15,000 Financial services 12,000 13,000 110,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 76,000 24,000 535,000 Education and health 62,000 69,000 588,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 34,000 37,000 455,000 Government 27,000 10,000 126,000 Source: Labor Department

