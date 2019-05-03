Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving for DUI arrest

202
By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 7:32 pm 05/03/2019 07:32pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Vince Vaughn arrives at the American Cinematheque Award ceremony honoring Bradley Cooper at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year. An attorney for the 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor count Friday, May 3, 2019 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Vaughn was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year.

An attorney for the 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor count Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Vaughn was arrested June 10 at a sobriety checkpoint in the upscale community of Manhattan Beach.

Police say he repeatedly refused to get out of his car and then failed a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test.

Vaughn was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. He has been advised that if he drives drunk and kills someone he could be charged with murder.

Vaughn’s attorney Blair Berk declined comment after the hearing.

