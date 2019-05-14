202
Verizon seeking vandal who has been damaging its equipment

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 3:23 pm 05/14/2019 03:23pm
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Verizon’s network in southern New Jersey has been vandalized on at least 10 different occasions in recent months, disrupting television, internet and landline phone service for thousands of customers.

The company on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever has been intentionally severing its fiber-optic and copper communications lines. Officials say the vandal has some knowledge of the Verizon system and its infrastructure, citing how and where the line cuts were made.

The most recent vandalism occurred April 29 in Cherry Hill. Two other incidents there were reported in March.

Vandalism also occurred in the Burlington County towns of Evesham and Shamong.

In some cases, it took up to 24 hours for Verizon to repair the damage to the lines and related equipment.

