202
Home » National News » US probes inadvertent side…

US probes inadvertent side air bag deployment on Mazda SUVs

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 11:16 am 05/06/2019 11:16am
Share
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Mazda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. U.S. safety regulators on Monday, May 6, are investigating reports that side curtain air bags can inflate for no reason on some Mazda CX-9 large SUVs. The probe covers CX-9s from the 2010 through 2013 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that side curtain air bags can inflate for no reason on some Mazda CX-9 large SUVs.

Documents posted Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say two owners have complained about the problem. Four people were hurt in one of the cases.

In both complaints owners told the agency that the left and right air bags went off for no reason while the SUVs were moving.

The probe covers CX-9s from the 2010 through 2013 model years. Mazda sold just over 112,000 of the SUVs from 2010 through 2013.

The safety agency says investigators will figure out how often the problem happens and determine the safety consequences. The agency could seek a recall.

Messages were left Monday morning seeking comment from Mazda.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!