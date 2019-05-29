202
Home » National News » US official: Russia 'probably'…

US official: Russia ‘probably’ not adhering to nuke test ban

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 5:20 pm 05/29/2019 05:20pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence official says Russia “probably” is not adhering to a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing.

The statement was made Wednesday by the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Ashley said Russia’s nuclear activities would help it improve its weapons capabilities. He said the United States, by contrast, has foregone such benefits by adhering to a testing moratorium.

More broadly, Ashley asserted that Russian actions have “strained” key pillars of a network of international arms control agreements, including the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Open Skies Treaty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!