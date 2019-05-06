202
US measles count rises to 764, driven by New York outbreaks

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 9:37 am 05/06/2019 09:37am
FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. On Monday, May 6, 2019, U.S. health officials said 60 more U.S. measles cases were reported the previous week, driving up a 2019 tally that is already the nation’s highest in 25 years. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say at least 60 more measles cases have been reported, increasing a 2019 tally that is already the highest in 25 years.

Officials on Monday said 764 cases have been reported as of last Thursday. It’s the most in the U.S. since 1994, when 963 were reported.

New York has had the most illnesses this year, by far. Last week’s cases included 41 in New York City and 11 in nearby Rockland County. Most were unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

In all, 23 states have reported cases this year. The latest to join the list is Pennsylvania.

Measles was once common but gradually became rare after a vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.

