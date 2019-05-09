202
Upstate NY dealership fire destroys HBO miniseries set

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 5:50 pm 05/09/2019 05:50pm
ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A fire at a used car dealership in upstate New York has totally destroyed the set for a new HBO miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo and Rosie O’Donnell.

The upcoming series “I Know This Much is True” had been filming at the Ellenville dealership and in nearby Poughkeepsie and Ulster for about a month before the fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Chris Busby, the general manager of 613 Automotive Group, told the Poughkeepsie Journal it was a “huge loss” for both the dealership and HBO. He said there were no injuries, but about a dozen vehicles HBO was using to film at the site were destroyed.

The series is based on 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb and follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers portrayed by Ruffalo.

