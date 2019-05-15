Upgrades done at New York music venue in time for ’19 season

202
May 15, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — A $1.75 million renovation project has been completed at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in time for the start of the summer concert season later this month.

Officials with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and SPAC announced Wednesday that work has been finished on improvements to aging railing infrastructure, amphitheater balcony ramps, lighting and drainage systems.

Funding for the upgrades came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NY Parks 2020 program to revitalize the state park system, which includes $110 million in the current state budget.

SPAC, a popular music venue located in Saratoga Spa State Park, opens its 2019 concert season May 25 with a performance by country star Chris Young.

