Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Burned before, US pushes for way to enforce China trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — In trying to hammer out a trade agreement with China, the Trump administration may be drawing inspiration from classic rock, specifically The Who’s anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

Fed up with China for breaking past promises, the administration is insisting on provisions designed to force the Chinese to live up to any commitments they make in trade talks that entered an 11th round on Thursday.

This week, top U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Chinese of already reneging on concessions they’d made earlier.

In retaliation, the United States is poised to dramatically escalate the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies at 12:01 a.m. Friday Eastern time — by raising import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-TRUMP JR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Committee chair slammed over Trump Jr. subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are lashing out at Sen. Richard Burr for his committee’s subpoena of President Donald Trump’s son, a move that suggests the Russia investigation is not “case closed,” as some in the GOP insist.

The revolt against the Senate intelligence committee chairman comes after reports that it had called Donald Trump Jr. in to answer questions about his 2017 testimony to the panel as part of its probe into Russian election interference.

It’s the first known subpoena of a member of Trump’s immediate family and a new sign that the Senate panel is continuing with its own two-year-long investigation.

President Trump says he was “very surprised” at the move.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA-COAL SHIP

US seizes large North Korean ship used to transport coal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it has seized a North Korean cargo ship that U.S. officials say was used to transport coal in violation of international sanctions.

The Justice Department announced the seizure Thursday of the Wise Honest. The ship was detained by Indonesia last month with two dozen crew members on board.

U.S. officials say payments for maintenance and equipment for the ship were made unwittingly in American dollars through U.S. banks.

The announcement was made at a time of tension between the two countries.

It came hours after North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles, its second weapons launch in five days.

The launch is a possible sign that nuclear disarmament talks with the U.S. could be in danger.

CHELSEA MANNING

Chelsea Manning released from jail on contempt charge

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from a northern Virginia jail after a two-month stay for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

Manning was released Thursday from the Alexandria jail after 62 days of confinement on civil contempt charges after she refused to answer questions to a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Her lawyers fear her freedom may be short-lived, though. She was released only because the grand jury’s term expired. Before she left the jail, though, she received another subpoena demanding her testimony to a new grand jury on May 16.

Her lawyers say she will again refuse to answer questions and could again face another term of incarceration.

Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks.

BC-US-CONGRESS-CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

Crisis point? High stakes in Trump’s showdown with Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — They call it a “constitutional crisis,” but is it?

Stunned by the White House’s blanket refusal to comply with oversight by Congress, Democrats warn the Trump administration is shattering historic norms and testing the nation’s system of checks and balances in new, and alarming, ways.

It’s not just the fight over the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The standoff involves President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to engage with dozens of Capitol Hill probes of his tax returns, potential business conflicts and the running of the administration. It’s a confrontation that’s only expected to deepen now that Mueller’s work is done and the investigative focus shifts to Capitol Hill.

Trump derides it as “presidential harassment.” But Democrats warn that without oversight the executive can become a “monarchy” — or “tyranny.”

FAKE HEIRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fake German heiress gets 4-12 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has sentenced the fake German heiress Anna Sorokin to four to 12 years behind bars for defrauding New York banks and hotels.

Judge Diane Kiesel says she was “stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception” at the sentencing Thursday afternoon in Manhattan state court.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will seek to deport Sorokin to Germany following her release from state custody. ICE said she Sorokin overstayed her 2017 visa.

The 28-year-old was found guilty last month of swindling some $200,000 through a series of scams. She was convicted of grand larceny and theft of services.

Prosecutors said she overdrew a bank account and forged financial records to further the ruse.

Sorokin’s attorney insisted she intended to pay the money back. But prosecutors said she has “not a cent” to her name.

NIKE FEET SCANS

Nike’s plan for better-fitting kicks: Show us your feet

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike wants to meet your feet.

The sneaker seller will launch a foot-scanning tool on its app this summer that will measure and remember the length, width and other dimensions of customers’ feet after they point a smartphone camera to their toes. The app will then tell shoppers what size to buy each of its shoes in, which Nike hopes will cut down on costly online returns as it seeks to sell more of its goods through its websites and apps.

But Nike will also get a flood of data on the feet of regular people, a potential goldmine for the shoe maker, which says it will use the information to improve the design of its shoes. Nike mainly relies on the feet of star athletes to build its kicks.

UNITED STATES-CHINA TRADE TALKS

US, Chinese negotiators to resume talks as US tariffs loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to resume trade talks just hours before the United States plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

China says it will retaliate if President Donald Trump follows through, though the Commerce Ministry in Beijing offered no specifics.

The negotiations starting up again Thursday were thrown into disarray after U.S. officials accused the Chinese of reneging on commitments they’d made in earlier rounds of talks. In response to the backsliding, the United States is raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

The two countries are sparring over U.S. allegations that China steals technology and pressures American companies into handing over trade secrets.

TRUMP-RED SOX-THE LATEST

The Latest: WH hails ‘Red Socks’ for ‘World Cup Series’ win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are being hailed by President Donald Trump for their dominant play during their championship 2018 season. But while doing so, the White House committed multiple errors.

First, the White House first incorrectly labeled the team as the “Red Socks” on its website.

In an email later, the team was dubbed the champions of something called the “World Cup Series.”

But Trump himself stuck to the correct script, honoring the team’s run to the title. The event itself was shadowed by controversy.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and nearly a dozen members of the team, all players of color, skipped the visit. But all of the team’s white players attended.

Cora and team officials downplayed any talk of a divide in the clubhouse.

ASYLUM-BORDER WAIT LISTS

US asylum limits spawn mishmash wait systems in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — For thousands of asylum seekers, there are many ways to wait at the threshold of the United States.

Parents and children sleep in tents next to bridges leading to Texas for weeks on end, desperately hoping their names and numbers are called so they can be let in.

Some pay bribes to get to the front of the line; others, determined to enter the country legally, wait patiently.

The Associated Press visited eight cities along the U.S.-Mexico border and found 13,000 immigrants on waiting lists to get into the country — exposed to haphazard and often-dubious arrangements that vary sharply by location.

The lines began to swell in the last year when the administration limited the number of asylum cases it accepts each day at the main border crossings.

