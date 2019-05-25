Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-JAPAN-THE LATEST The Latest: Abe drives Trump around golf course near Tokyo TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drove President Donald Trump around the Mobara Country Club in a golf cart as they…

The Latest: Abe drives Trump around golf course near Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drove President Donald Trump around the Mobara Country Club in a golf cart as they met to play another round.

Trump arrived at the course, which is located south of Tokyo, via the Marine One presidential helicopter. Abe had arrived before and emerged from a motorcade of golf carts after Trump arrived. The leaders shared a warm handshake and patted each other’s forearms before they posed for a throng of journalists.

Abe wore white pants and a dark blue sport coat. Trump wore a red half-zip pullover with a white shirt and dark pants.

It’s the fifth time the leaders have played golf, part of a continuing charm offense by Abe to stay on Trump’s good side amid trade tensions between their countries.

Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly two decades after the Aryan Nations compound was demolished in northern Idaho, far-right extremists are again drawing attention in the Pacific Northwest.

While white nationalism has been on the rise across the U.S., it has particular resonance along the Idaho-Washington border, an area long home to a neo-Nazi compound.

Aryans Nations was bankrupted in a lawsuit brought by local activists and the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2000.

But a series of incidents in recent weeks show far-right sentiments never really left the conservative region and have started to re-emerge.

The Southern Poverty Law Center contends at least nine hate groups operated in the region of Spokane and northern Idaho in 2018, including Identity Evropa, Proud Boys, ACT for America, America’s Promise Ministries and others. The center does not track how many members belong to each group.

Norway says Venezuela mediation to resume next week

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Norway says representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition have decided to return to Oslo for a mediation effort aimed at resolving the political crisis in the South American country.

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday that the country would facilitate discussions next week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide praised both sides for their efforts.

Representatives of Venezuela’s political factions traveled to Norway earlier this month for talks, but it was unclear if they would continue to engage with one another.

The initiative came amid tensions that exploded in street violence when the opposition called in vain for a military uprising on April 30.

Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.

Los Angeles police say Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Authorities say Morgan sought to exert control over Lee even though he didn’t have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. Kessel said Saturday that he had been in contact with prosecutors to arrange for Morgan to surrender next week but he was arrested anyway.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

The Latest: European Parliament vote shifts to 4 nations

BRUSSELS (AP) — Early vote counts and an exit poll in Ireland suggest that the Green Party is gaining strength in that European Union nation as it challenges three larger parties in local and European elections.

In the Irish votes Friday, an exit poll of more than 3,000 voters suggests that Ireland’s top two parties — the governing party Fine Gael and the more conservative opposition party Fianna Fail — are running neck and neck, followed by the nationalist Sinn Fein party and the pro-environment Greens.

Early vote counts on Saturday in Ireland’s local election confirmed these trends. Vote counting in the European parliament races will begin Sunday morning.

The Red C Research exit poll, which had a margin of error of 3%, also suggests very strong support for a proposal to liberalize Ireland’s divorce laws.

Irish voters last year decided in a referendum to overturn the country’s ban on abortions.

New evidence links Colombia army chief to civilian slayings

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — New evidence has emerged linking the embattled head of Colombia’s army to the alleged cover-up of civilian killings more than a decade ago.

Documents from Colombia’s prosecutor’s office show that Gen. Nicacio Martínez Espinel in 2005 signed off on at least seven payments to informants in combat operations in which civilians were killed.

The documents were provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with an ongoing investigation into the killings.

Martínez Espinel is already facing mounting pressure to resign over orders he gave troops this year to double the number of guerrillas and criminals they kill, capture or force to surrender in combat.

Colombia’s military has been blamed for as many as 5,000 extrajudicial killings at the height of the country’s armed conflict in the mid-2000s.

Nepal’s record-setting Everest guide returns as a hero

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Family, friends and supporters have welcomed a veteran Sherpa guide upon his return to Nepal’s capital days after his 24th climb of Mount Everest extended his record.

Kami Rita flew back Saturday from Everest to Kathmandu, where he was greeted by the waiting crowd at the airport.

His wife hugged him and the crowd covered him with a cream-colored scarf and offered him yogurt.

The brief celebration at the airport parking area with traditional drums was followed by Rita riding on a truck waving to supporters as they drove out of the airport.

He told reporters he was very happy but was exhausted.

Rita reached Everest’s 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak on Tuesday, the second time he had climbed to the summit in a week.

The Latest: Bong Joon-ho’s satire “Parasite” wins Palme d’Or

CANNES, France (AP) — South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s social satire “Parasite,” about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or.

The win for “Parasite” marks the first Korean film to ever win the Palme. The awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday after being chosen by a jury presided over by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

The festival’s second place award, the Grand Prize, went to French-Senegalese director Mati Diop’s “Atlantics.” Diop was the first black female director in competition at Cannes.

Best actor went to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” and best actress went to Emily Beecham of Britain for “Little Joe.” Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won best director for “Young Ahmed.”

Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii woman has been found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago.

The Maui News reported Friday Amanda Eller was found injured in the Makawao Forest Reserve.

Family spokeswoman Sarah Haynes confirmed she spoke with Eller’s father John. Eller was being airlifted to safety.

The physical therapist from the Maui town of Haiku went missing on May 8. Her white Toyota RAV4 was found in the forest parking lot with her phone and wallet inside.

Hundreds of volunteers have searched for her since.

Mike Pence calls West Point grads the ‘best of the best’

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has told the graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy that they are “the best of the best.”

Pence told the West Point graduates Saturday that as they accept “the mantle of leadership” their commander in chief, President Donald Trump, “will always have your back.”

More than 980 cadets became U.S. Army second lieutenants in the ceremony at West Point’s football stadium.

The class was the most diverse in West Point’s history.

The 2019 cadets included 34 black women and 223 women, both all-time highs since the first female cadets graduated in 1980. The academy graduated its 5,000th woman Saturday.

The 110 African Americans who graduated were double the number from 2013.

This was Pence’s second visit to West Point and his first as commencement speaker.

