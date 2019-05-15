Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ABORTION-ALABAMA-THE LATEST The Latest: Robertson calls Alabama abortion ban ‘extreme’ MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama has “gone too far” by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama has “gone too far” by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Robertson is a longtime abortion opponent, but on Wednesday, as he hosted “The 700 Club” on the Christian Broadcasting Network, he called the bill “extreme” and noted that it does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law Wednesday evening, although it is expected to be challenged in court.

Some Alabama lawmakers are hoping to ignite a legal fight in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to gut abortion rights nationwide.

Robertson, however, said, “My humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose.”

ELECTION 2020-ABORTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kamala Harris open to reforming Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris says she is “open” to a debate over reforming the Supreme Court.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate and California senator said she’d consider increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court. She said she’d also consider term limits and limiting the number of nominees a president can put forward.

Her comments come after Alabama approved a ban on nearly all abortions, a move that’s part of a larger effort by conservatives to press the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Harris and other Democratic presidential candidates have roundly criticized the measure.

AP-US-CONGRESS-IRAN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: UN notified of ships targeted in UAE waters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Norway are notifying the United Nations that four commercial ships were targeted and at least three of them were damaged in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates on May 12.

In a written statement, the governments jointly say the incident “posed a threat to the safety and security” of international shipping and maritime navigation. It says no one was injured, but the hulls of at least three of the four ships were damaged.

Details around the alleged acts of sabotage off the coast of the UAE’s port of Fujairah remain unclear. The joint statement by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Norway does not say who they suspect was responsible. It says the three countries, working with international partners, are investigating.

TRUMP-PARDON

Trump pardons author of flattering Trump biography

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump.

Black’s media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London. He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Black “has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought.”

In 2018 he published “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.”

Trump has also pardoned Patrick Nolan, a former Republican leader of the California State Assembly. Nolan has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform since he spent more than two years in federal prison during the 1990s.

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela gov’t, opposition reported in talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Officials in Venezuela say representatives of the government and opposition have traveled to Norway for talks on resolving the political crisis in the South American country.

Members of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress said Wednesday that senior members of both sides will be involved in the discussions in Oslo.

The National Assembly members spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, which they described as exploratory.

One official said delegations from the two opposing camps were traveling after receiving separate invitations from a group of Norwegians.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro did not directly comment on the talks in televised remarks Wednesday. But he said Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez was on a “very important” mission outside Venezuela.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump to deliver immigration speech Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver an immigration speech on Thursday.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working to finalize a plan that focuses on border security and changes to the legal immigration system. Kushner presented the plan to senators on the Hill Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters after the presentation that White House officials seemed “well on their way” to winning consensus for a plan that would unite Republicans on the contentious issue. But he added, “Whether it will or not, I don’t know.”

One Republican official briefed on Tuesday’s meeting said Kushner provided few details.

Trump’s speech Thursday hasn’t been publicly announced, but a person familiar with the plans discussed them on condition of anonymity.

BC-FIGHTING ONLINE EXTREMISM

World leaders, tech bosses work on stemming online violence

PARIS (AP) — Several world leaders and tech bosses are meeting in Paris to find ways to stop acts of violent extremism from being shown online.

They’re working all day Wednesday on the “Christchurch Appeal,” named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. The attacker streamed the killing live on Facebook.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the meeting a significant “starting point” for changes in government and tech industry policy.

Officials at Facebook said they support the idea of the appeal, but that details need to be worked out that are acceptable for all parties.

Twitter, Google, Microsoft and several other companies are also taking part, along with the leaders of Britain, France, Canada, Ireland, Senegal, Indonesia, Jordan and the European Union.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

White House counsel criticizes House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel has sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee chairman, harshly criticizing an investigation into President Donald Trump and rejecting sweeping document requests.

Pat Cippillone sent the letter Tuesday. He suggests Democrats are seeking a “do-over” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. He also questions whether the House probe is a “legitimate exercise of oversight authority” and says the White House will “resist the overbroad demands.”

Democrats are clashing with the Justice Department over access to Mueller’s full report. The Judiciary panel voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after he defied the committee’s subpoena for an unredacted version of the report.

Cippillone asked the chairman to narrow the requests and “articulate the legislative purpose and legal support.”

RAPTORS-BUCKS

Bucks finish with a flourish, rally to top Raptors 108-100

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the final minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Lopez had a dunk with 2:20 left to put the Bucks ahead for good, added a 3-pointer on the next Milwaukee possession to push the lead to four and the team that finished the regular season with the NBA’s best record — after trailing for the overwhelming majority of the game — did just enough in the final minutes to grab the series lead.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 30 for the Raptors.

Game 2 is Friday night.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-COLORADO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Father of school shooting hero talks of love

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The father of the student killed while trying to stop a gunman at his Colorado school says it was no surprise to him and his wife that their only son did what he had to do that day.

Echoing other speakers, John Castillo told those gathered at a memorial service for 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo on Wednesday to be more like his son, and put love and compassion first to carry on his life’s message.

Castillo said to help others, people need to sit down with those who are struggling and spend time with them.

Following his own advice, Castillo offered to help any of the approximately 2,000 people gathered in the church with anything they need to recover from the shooting.

Prosecutors have charged two students with opening fire. Eight students were injured.

