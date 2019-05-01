Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-BARR-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats after Barr testimony WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says calls from some Democratic lawmakers for Attorney General William Barr to resign are “so ridiculous.” Trump tells…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-BARR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats after Barr testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says calls from some Democratic lawmakers for Attorney General William Barr to resign are “so ridiculous.”

Trump tells Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan that he heard Barr “performed incredibly well” in testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The president noted that three of the senators who questioned Barr are running for the presidency and accused them of “ranting and raving like lunatics, frankly.”

Trump was asked about Barr declining to appear before a House panel to testify on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Barr objected to the format of letting staff attorneys conduct a round of questioning.

Trump says, “They want to treat him differently than they have anybody else,” adding, “You elect people that are supposed to be able to do their own talking.”

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: More clashes in Venezuela’s political crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans heeded opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s call to fill streets around the nation Wednesday but security forces showed no sign of answering his cry for a widespread military uprising, instead dispersing crowds with tear gas as the political crisis threatened to deepen.

Thousands cheered Guaidó in Caracas as he rolled up his sleeves and called on Venezuelans to remain out in force and prepare for a general strike, a day after his bold attempt to spark a mass military defection against President Nicolas Maduro failed to tilt the balance of power.

Clashes raged again between protesters and troops loyal to Maduro, making clear the standoff would drag on. State security forces launched tear gas and fired rubber bullets while bands of mostly young men threw rocks.

COLLEGE CAMPUS SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA-THE LATEST

The Latest: NC university remembers slain students at vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The chancellor of the North Carolina university where two students were shot and killed in a classroom says the school won’t be defined by the tragedy.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said during a vigil in the school’s basketball arena that the university can be defined by how it responds to Tuesday’s shooting, which also injured four other students.

Student Body President Chandler Crean fought back tears as he said Wednesday that students, professors and administrators must do all they can to make sure this never happens at another school.

Emotion caught in DuBois’ voice several times also. He told the thousands of people at the vigil they will forever be changed, but they will forever be stronger.

Students were also invited to an on-campus candlelight vigil later Wednesday.

COLUMBINE-THREATS

Coroner: Woman obsessed with Columbine died before warnings

DENVER (AP) — A coroner says a Florida teenager obsessed with the Columbine school shooting died by suicide before authorities learned that she had traveled to Colorado and launched a manhunt for her.

The report released Wednesday by the Clear Creek County coroner says 18-year-old Sol Pais likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 15 — the day authorities have said she arrived in Denver from Miami.

The FBI has said it learned the next day that Pais had arrived in Colorado and purchased a shotgun and ammunition.

Columbine and other schools tightened security that afternoon and dozens closed entirely on April 17.

Pais’ body was found dead in the foothills west of Denver.

TRUMP-BIDEN

Biden’s rise tests Trump plan of casting foes as socialists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may want to cast his potential Democratic rivals as a band of angry socialists, but Joe Biden is not cooperating with Trump’s reelection strategy, giving the president growing unease.

As the Democratic field expands to more than 20 contenders, Trump and his campaign team have been trying to lump them together as left-wing radicals. Campaign officials believe it’s the best way for Trump to overcome his challenges with moderate voters.

From the White House, Trump watched and tweeted with some concern as Biden’s working-class appeal puts the GOP framing of the 2020 race to the test. Biden’s rise challenges the Trump campaign’s theory that no candidate can win the Democratic nomination without first embracing a slew of progressive policies that would benefit Trump in a general election.

BC-MAY DAY RALLIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Thousands mourn for Puerto Rico at May Day rally

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of Puerto Ricans marched to the rhythm of traditional music and tambourines while opposing austerity measures, with many demanding the ouster of a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances.

Protesters in San Juan also called Wednesday for much faster federal help in the island’s recovery from September 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Many in the crowd waved Puerto Rican flags made in black and white rather than red, white and blue to symbolize mourning for the territory’s plight.

Participants also urged the local government to save a public pension system that faces nearly $50 billion in payments it doesn’t have funds to cover.

A protester dressed as comic book superhero Spiderman was arrested after jumping over a street barrier and hugging a police officer.

KENTUCKY DERBY-FAVORITE SCRATCHED

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby because of a breathing problem.

Kentucky Derby spokesman Darren Rogers tweeted the news Wednesday evening.

The colt from Southern California was made the 4-1 early favorite for Saturday’s 145th Derby. Omaha Beach galloped Wednesday morning without any problem and trainer Richard Mandella said everything was fine.

But that changed by late afternoon when Rogers said Omaha Beach has an entrapped epiglottis, the cartilage at the base of the airway that hampers the colt’s breathing. It’s generally not a career-threatening problem and is usually corrected with minor surgery.

The role of likely favorite now falls to Game Winner, who was the 5-1 second choice. Omaha Beach’s scratch moves Bodexpress into the field with the No. 20 post.

CALIFORNIA POPULATION-SLOW GROWTH

Declining births fuel record low growth rate in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New population estimates show California’s births fell by 18,000 last year, prompting the slowest recorded growth rate in the country’s most populous state.

State officials said Wednesday the population stood at 39.9 million as of Jan. 1. The state added nearly 187,000 people in 2018 for a growth rate of 0.47%. The sluggish rate was driven by a significant drop in births and an uptick in deaths as the baby boomer generation ages.

Still, California remains the country’s most populous state by far. Texas, the next most populous state, is still shy of 30 million people.

The estimate comes as California prepares for the 2020 census, an important head count used to distribute federal tax dollars and influence congressional representation.

MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Abdul ends Billboard awards with throwback set

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dancer and singer Paula Abdul has brought out her tap shoes to close out the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of songs from her debut 1988 album “Forever Your Girl.”

Starting with her tap performance from “Straight Up,” she strolled through her hits “The Way that You Love Me,” ”Cold Hearted” and even brought out the dancing cartoon cat from her music video for “Opposites Attract.”

Abdul proved she still has the moves, leading host Kelly Clarkson to declare “that was insane.”

PENN STATE-ABUSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-Penn State head paid as he fought charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cost of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal to Penn State has included millions of dollars in salary and legal expenses for the university president forced out more than seven years ago.

A federal judge’s decision Tuesday to throw out former President Graham Spanier’s child endangerment conviction comes after the school’s doled out millions to defend him and other administrators in criminal court.

Penn State isn’t saying what it’s currently paying Spanier, a tenured professor on paid administrative leave.

The school is largely exempt from Pennsylvania’s open records law.

Spanier’s separation agreement, reached after Sandusky’s arrest in 2011, requires Penn State to pay his legal fees related to the scandal.

The judge gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he plans to appeal.

