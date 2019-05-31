Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ACTIVE SHOOTER-VIRGINIA BEACH-THE LATEST The Latest: Police: We’ll only mention suspect’s name once VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach police say they have identified the suspect in a shooting that left 12 dead but…

ACTIVE SHOOTER-VIRGINIA BEACH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: We’ll only mention suspect’s name once

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach police say they have identified the suspect in a shooting that left 12 dead but have not released his name because they haven’t been able to notify family members.

Police Chief James Cervera said when he does release the name, it will be only once. He said after that, “he will be forever referred to as the suspect because our focus now is the dignity and respect to the victims in this case and to their families.”

Cervera said the suspect was a longtime employee of the Public Utilities Department.

MEXICO-US

Mexico president: won’t react desperately to Trump threat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.

López Obrador says he has dispatched Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to Washington to show Trump data that Mexico has been taking action to slow illegal immigration.

Trump threatened Thursday to impose tariffs starting at 5% and increasing incrementally if Mexico does not convince him that it’s doing more against illegal immigration.

López Obrador said Friday the Mexican people “don’t deserve this kind of treatment.”

He noted that most migrants passing through Mexico are Central Americans fleeing their countries because they are unable to find work or live safely there.

He says Mexico will not commit human rights violations.

ABORTION-MISSOURI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has issued an order allowing Missouri’s only abortion clinic to continue providing the service.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled Friday, just hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic’s license to perform abortions was set to expire. He issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had declined to renew the license. It cited concerns with “failed abortions,” compromised patient safety and legal violations at the clinic. Agency officials also wanted to interview additional physicians at the clinic.

Planned Parenthood officials had said that if the license lapsed, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN-DETAINED

Advocates decry delays in release of migrant kids

MIAMI (AP) — Immigrant advocates say the federal government is allowing migrant children at a Florida facility to languish in “prison-like conditions” instead of releasing them promptly to family.

Attorneys filed hundreds of pages in federal court in Los Angeles Friday asking a judge to make the U.S. government honor a decades-old settlement agreement governing the care of detained immigrant children.

Advocates said children who are held at the Homestead, Florida facility after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to sponsors or licensed facilities within 20 days.

In court filings, teens said they longed to be released and complained they were given the same food daily, limited phone calls and told to heed the rules or it could prolong their detention or get them deported.

TRUMP TARIFFS-VULNERABLE COMPANIES

Threat of Mexican tariffs, US companies in the crossfire

The surprise announcement by President Donald Trump of an escalating tariff regime against Mexico is sending ripples through almost every economic sector in the U.S., pulling at the shares of companies that make cars, operate railroads, or sell anything with produce.

And whether it’s avocadoes on a taco or a new Chevrolet Blazer SUV in the driveway if the tariffs go into effect, Americans could feel it.

Shares of General Motors, which imports more vehicles into the U.S. than any other U.S. automaker, tumbled more than 5% Friday. Kansas City Southern operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and owns a track between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. It gets almost half its revenue from Mexico each year. Its shares are down 6%.

Chipotle shares are falling, too.

HOUSTON-MISSING GIRL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff: Child’s remains found in Arkansas

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say the remains of a child have been found in Arkansas in the vicinity of where a man says he dumped the body of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.

Houston Police Commander Michael Skillern gave an update on the search for Maleah Davis, who disappeared in Houston.

The search for Maleah shifted to Arkansas after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, says he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was abducted May 4. Vence told Quanell X he dumped her body in Arkansas.

CATHOLIC CHURCH-SEX ABUSE

US Catholic Church reports big rise in sex-abuse allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church says that allegations of child sex-abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period, and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.

The annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection was released Friday. It says that from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, more than 1,300 adults came forward with over 1,400 allegations of abuse.

That was up from nearly 700 allegations in the previous year.

The report says Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent over $300 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts.

That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.

CHINA-HUAWEI

FT: Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home

BEIJING (AP) — The Financial Times is reporting that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters.

The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.

The newspaper quoted Huawei’s chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on a blacklist.

It said a workshop underway at the time was “hastily disbanded, and American delegates were asked to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the Huawei premises.”

It quoted Dang as saying that Huawei is also limiting interactions between its employees and American citizens.

PERSIAN GULF TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Islamic summit defends Palestinian statehood

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The world’s largest organization of Islamic nations has completed a summit in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca with leaders and delegates from 57 states emphasizing their support for a Palestinian state.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member-states, which span Africa, the Middle East and Asia, said in their final communique on Saturday that the al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem and the Palestinian issue is central to the Muslim community worldwide. It said the states reject any deal or plan that contravenes these rights.

The summit’s host, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, also reiterated his support of the Palestinians in his opening remarks.

It comes as the Trump administration tries to rally Arab Gulf support for a still undisclosed plan that appears to ignore the longstanding demand of Palestinian independence. The plans heavily focuses on economic prosperity for Palestinians and security for Israel as it continues its occupation of land Palestinians claim for a future state.

SPELLING BEE-FUTURE

Broken bee? Spelling experts say tougher words are out there

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The future of the Scripps National Spelling Bee may appear bleak after eight kids were declared co-champions because bee organizers ran out of difficult words.

But the ex-spellers and personal coaches who helped crack the code of the bee are optimistic the competition can recover and produce a single champion next year and for many years to come.

They say the bee recycles words too often and uses too many words that primarily entertain the TV audience rather than challenge the spellers.

They also say Scripps can break free of the tendencies that have made its word list too easy to predict. They suggest that scientific jargon, geographic names and words derived from slang or literature offer ample options to make the bee more difficult.

