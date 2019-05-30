Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST The Latest: Mexican leader warns against ‘coercive measures’ WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his foreign relations secretary will lead a delegation to see a peaceful and negotiated solution…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his foreign relations secretary will lead a delegation to see a peaceful and negotiated solution to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose stiff tariffs on goods from Mexico if the country doesn’t do more to slow irregular migration.

López Obrador said late Thursday in a public letter addressed to Trump that “social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures,” and alluded to the United States’ history as a nation of immigrants: “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.”

López Obrador wrote that Mexico is doing its part to avoid migration through its territory as much as possible, without violating human rights.

The Mexican leader also urged Trump to “please, remember that I do not lack valor, that I am not a coward nor timorous but rather act according to principles.”

TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Barr: Mueller could have decided on obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller could have reached a decision on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Barr says in an interview with “CBS This Morning” that though Justice Department rules prevent the indictment of a sitting president, Mueller nonetheless could have decided whether Trump had committed a crime.

The interview excerpt was aired one day after Mueller made his first public remarks on the Russia investigation. In that statement Wednesday, Mueller said it was “not an option” to consider whether Trump had broken the law in light of a long-standing Justice Department legal opinion that presidents cannot be charged.

He says that when Mueller didn’t make a decision, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence didn’t support an obstruction charge.

PELOSI-IMPEACHMENT

To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t ready to impeach President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller essentially called on Congress to pick up where he left off, Pelosi did not budge. Scores of her Democratic lawmakers do want to start impeachment proceedings. Outside groups say it’s time. But Pelosi is carrying on, promising the House will methodically pursue its investigations of Trump — wherever they lead.

This is Pelosi’s balancing act: toggling between mounting pressure from other Democrats and her own political instincts. She’s sticking with her plans for a more measured, “ironclad” investigation that makes it clear to Americans the choices ahead. It’s uncharted territory for the speaker, and this Congress, with both high risks and possible rewards ahead of the 2020 election.

ABORTION-LOUISIANA

Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Democratic governor has signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, a move that has provoked anger from members of his own party.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the measure Thursday, making Louisiana the fifth state to enact such a law, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama’s gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

The new law will outlaw abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can come before a woman knows she’s pregnant. The law doesn’t contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

Louisiana’s law won’t limit the state’s three abortion clinics anytime soon. It takes effect only if Mississippi’s law is upheld by a federal appeals court.

Edwards didn’t hold a public bill signing, instead announcing his action through his office.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) — New documents on the Jussie Smollett case show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the “Empire” actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

The 460 pages released Thursday show detectives investigating Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a $10,000 fine and community service.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL’-meeh) says the detectives did not pass the information to superiors because they assumed a deal would include Smollett admitting to wrongdoing.

Smollett was charged with lying to police when reporting he’d been the victim of a January racist, anti-gay attack. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26.

The mayor and police chief expressed outrage over the prosecutors’ decision.

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge releases Navy SEAL charged with murder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge has released a Navy SEAL from custody in advance of his murder trial in the death of an Islamic State prisoner.

Capt. Aaron Rugh said Thursday that he was freeing Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher as a remedy for interference by prosecutors.

Defense lawyers accuse the prosecutors of misconduct for an effort to track defense lawyers’ emails that they say violated attorney-client privilege.

Gallagher will be freed as his lawyers continue to argue that the case be dismissed. He is scheduled to face trial June 10.

There were gasps in the courtroom as Rugh made the announcement. Gallagher’s wife put her head in her hands and burst into tears.

R KELLY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kelly lawyer: latest charges ‘not really new’

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyer says 11 new sex-related counts filed by Cook County prosecutors against the singer “are not really new.”

Prosecutors presented the new charges in a Thursday filing.

Defense lawyer Steve Greenberg said in a text that the allegations in the new filings are “are the same conduct … charged differently.” He added that it’s the “same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts.”

Greenberg has long said Kelly expected to prevail at trial. In his Thursday comment, he said he expects the “same results” with the latest charges.

Among the new charges are two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. They apparently pertain to a single victim.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors at the time.

OREGON-TOO MUCH POT

Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is awash in pot, glutted with so much legal weed that if growing were to stop today, it could take more than six years by one estimate to smoke or eat it all.

Now, five years after the state legalized recreational marijuana, it is looking to curb production.

Lawmakers are moving to give the Oregon Liquor Control Commission more leeway to deny new marijuana-growing licenses based on supply and demand.

The bill, which passed the Senate and is now before the House, is aimed at reducing the huge surplus, preventing diversion of unsold legal marijuana into the black market and forestalling a crackdown by federal prosecutors.

Supply is running twice as high as demand, and the retail price has plummeted.

NBA FINALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Siakam stakes Raptors to 88-81 lead after 3rd

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam has 26 points in 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 88-81 after three quarters of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Siakam is 11 for 13 from the floor in his first finals game.

Kawhi Leonard has 18 points and Marc Gasol has 16 for the Raptors. Former Golden State guard Patrick McCaw hit a big 3-pointer late in the third for the Raptors, putting them up by seven going into the final period.

Draymond Green has 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors. Golden State is 29-1 when he records a triple-double.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 26 points, and Klay Thompson has scored 15.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Iraq says Iran security in Arab states’ interest

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Iraq’s President Barham Salih told Arab leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia that the security and stability of Iran is in the interest of Muslim and Arab states.

Salih described Iran as a Muslim country and neighbor to Iraq.

“We do not hope that its security is targeted because we share 1,400 kilometers of border and a number of relations,” he said, referring to Iran. “Honestly, the security and stability of a neighboring Islamic country is in the interest of Muslim and Arab states.”

While he said Iraq condemns a recent attack by Iranian-allied Yemeni rebels on a Saudi oil pipeline, he stressed that the region needs stability based on respect of sovereignty and the rejection of violence.

Iraq has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran amid escalating tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels.

