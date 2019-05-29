Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TRUMP-RUSSIA-PROBE-THE-LATEST The Latest: Pelosi says ‘nothing off the table’ on Trump WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “nothing is off the table,” including potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Pelosi spoke in…

The Latest: Pelosi says ‘nothing off the table’ on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “nothing is off the table,” including potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi spoke in California after special counsel Robert Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel stressed in his first public statement on the Russia investigation that he didn’t exonerate Trump, as the president claims. Mueller said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president.

Speaking at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Pelosi said she wants congressional committees to investigate whether Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation. She said, “Where they will lead us, we shall see” and added, “Nothing is off the table.”

The Latest: Israeli parliament vote triggers early election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline.

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted early Thursday 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections. But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultranationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Netanyahu from prosecution stymied his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Netanyahu’s Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

Report: WH wanted USS John McCain moved for Trump Japan trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain “out of sight” for President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Japan.

The Wall Street Journal , citing a May 15 email, reported Wednesday that a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official detailed plans to Navy and Air Force officials for Trump’s arrival.

One directive said: “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.” The official said he would talk to the White House military office to get more information on the directive.

Trump has tweeted that he “was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan.”

Trump had a rocky relationship with McCain, who died last year.

Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

The Latest: Families of dead S. Koreans to fly to Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A tour agency says the family members of seven South Koreans killed during a boat capsizing in Budapest will fly to the Hungarian capital as early as Thursday night.

The Very Good Tour agency in South Korea says its staff will take 16 family members to Budapest.

Senior agency official Lee Sang-moo says the seven dead are among 30 South Koreans who had been on a package tour in Europe.

Lee says three other South Korean nationals — two guides and a photographer — were also aboard the capsized boat.

He says the boat was anchored when it was hit by a bigger ship on the Danube River in downtown Budapest.

The Latest: Body believed to be missing Utah girl us found

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say they have found a body believed to be a 5-year-old Utah girl taken from her home and killed by her uncle five days ago.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Wednesday that the body believed to be Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley was found in a heavily wooded area less than a block from her home.

Jensen said her 21-year-old uncle told his lawyer where the body was hidden. A positive identification is pending.

Jensen says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in exchange for the map provided by suspect Alex Whipple.

The discovery came hours after Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and other counts.

Whipple’s lawyer Shannon Demler says his client knows he did something inexcusable but wanted the family to find some kind of closure.

Pelosi slams Facebook for not removing altered video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming Facebook for not removing a doctored video that has spread widely on the social network in which she appears to slur her words.

The altered video had been slowed down, giving the false appearance that Pelosi was drunk, ill or otherwise impaired. Facebook did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

In an interview last week with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Facebook executive Monika Bickert defended the company’s decision, noting that users are being told that the video is false when they view or share it.

Pelosi says she is no longer giving Facebook the benefit of doubt that it is “unwittingly” spreading false information. She said in San Francisco Wednesday that Facebook is serving an accomplice and enabler of “false information.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge offers new world at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has offered a firsthand glimpse into the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the California theme park.

A Star Wars-themed food tasting, a stroll through the Black Spire Outpost marketplace and four-minute ride on the Millennium Falcon was given during an exclusive tour Wednesday before the land opens Friday.

Disney officials say the process to develop and finish Galaxy’s Edge took more than five years.

Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent “Star Wars” trilogy.

The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship’s halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

San Diego hospital reveals world’s tiniest surviving baby

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce girl believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said Wednesday that the baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days. It says she was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2 kilograms) after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital says the baby’s family gave permission to share the story while remaining anonymous.

It says Saybie’s ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.

Ethiopian pilot pleaded for training weeks before Max crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show an Ethiopian Airlines pilot pleaded with his bosses for more training on the Boeing 737 Max just weeks before one of the airline’s jets crashed.

Veteran pilot Bernd Kai von Hoesslin (von-HOSS-lin) began emailing managers at Ethiopian just days after a Max operated by Lion Air went down in Indonesia last October, killing all 189 on board.

He warned that without more training, specifically on the Max’s problematic anti-stall system, Ethiopian’s pilots could be overwhelmed in a crisis and “it will be a crash for sure.”

On March 10, an Ethiopian Max crashed, killing all 157 people aboard.

What the airline did in response to von Hoesslin’s warnings is unclear, and whether it made any difference is a matter of dispute. But his emails have added to the debate over what role pilot error may have played in the two disasters.

