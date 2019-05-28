Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Powerful storms swept through northern New Jersey, downing trees and causing widespread power outages. Police in Sussex County Tuesday…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Powerful storms swept through northern New Jersey, downing trees and causing widespread power outages.

Police in Sussex County Tuesday night were investigating reports that a “possible tornado” damaged Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope. The school has sent out an alert saying that school would be closed on Wednesday.

National Weather Service officials have not confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area.

In New York City, a tornado warning for Staten Island has since expired, although severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect for the metro area.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-BIDEN

Biden aide: Trump insult ‘beneath the dignity of the office’

NEW YORK (AP) — A senior aide to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump’s attacks against Biden on foreign soil “are beneath the dignity of the office.”

While in Japan on Monday, the Republican president said he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s assessment that Biden “is a low-IQ individual.” Biden’s campaign said it waited until Tuesday to respond out of respect for Memorial Day.

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield lashed out at Trump in a statement. She said: “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.”

Bedingfield called Trump’s comments “part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions.”

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION

Supreme Court upholds Indiana abortion law on fetal remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is upholding an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. But the justices are staying out of the debate over a broader provision that would prevent a woman in Indiana from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.

The court is splitting 7-2 in allowing Indiana to enforce the fetal remains measure that had been blocked by a federal appeals court. The justices say in an unsigned opinion that the case does not involve limits on a woman’s right to an abortion.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

GENE-EDITED BABIES

6 months later, gene-edited babies stir new interest, debate

Six months after a Chinese scientist was widely scorned for helping to make the world’s first gene-edited babies, new information suggests that others may by trying to pursue the same kind of work outside the United States.

A U.S. bioethicist who has been in touch with the Chinese scientist says a fertility clinic in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai sought training on how to alter embryos’ genes.

The scientist, He Jiankui (Huh Jeen-qway), has been out of public view since November, after announcing that he had edited the genes of twin girls to try to help them resist future infection with the AIDS virus.

The ethicist spoke Tuesday at a conference in New York where scientists are discussing possible standards or controls on such work.

MISSING UTAH GIRL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Uncle denied bail as search for girl continues

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who police say is the only suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old niece has been denied bail and will be kept behind bars as the search for the child continues.

Alex Whipple made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Logan on probation violation charges.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Tuesday that investigators have “strong evidence” including DNA linking the 21-year-old Whipple to the disappearance. However, he has not been charged in the crime.

Whipple’s attorney, Shannon Demler, declined comment outside court.

Jensen says evidence also indicates the girl is hurt but police did not elaborate.

Whipple was arrested Saturday after the girl went missing. Police say he has not been cooperative.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

VATICAN-US-SEX ABUSE

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, others flouted 2008 restrictions

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Email correspondence shows disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was placed under Vatican travel restrictions in 2008 for sleeping with seminarians, but regularly flouted those rules with the apparent knowledge of Vatican officials under Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

The email excerpts, released Tuesday by a former aide, make it clear that retired Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl knew about the restrictions, despite claims of ignorance after the McCarrick scandal exploded last year.

Francis defrocked McCarrick in February after a church investigation confirmed that McCarrick sexually abused minors and adults.

The existence of prior Vatican restrictions on McCarrick has been the subject of debate ever since a retired Vatican diplomat accused Francis of rehabilitating McCarrick from the restrictions in 2013, despite knowing of his behavior.

The correspondence was first reported by the Crux website and CBS.

PEOPLE-KIT HARINGTON

Kit Harington checks into wellness center post-‘Thrones’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”

A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-“Game of Thrones” break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO’s widely popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to his “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie.

AP-BBA-WHITE-SOX-WAYWARD-FIRST-PITCH

Look out! First pitch goes a bit awry for White Sox employee

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago White Sox employee of the month got to throw out a first pitch. And, to put it mildly, she was just a little bit off target.

The rookie right-hander uncorked one of the most wayward first pitches ever when she plunked a team photographer standing close by, between the mound and first base line prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The ball went right off Darren Georgia’s lens, nowhere near the plate.

The woman covered her face with both hands and raised her arms. White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall, her intended catcher, put his hands over his head and then wrapped his left arm around her.

Georgia told NBC Sports Chicago he and the camera were fine.

The White Sox didn’t identify the woman pitcher. But no doubt, her toss is certain to be replayed for years, right up there with the wild first pitch by rapper 50 Cent before a Pirates-Mets game at Citi Field — that came five years and one day earlier.

SEVERE WEATHER-KANSAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man hid under mattress to survive Kansas tornado

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A least a dozen homes have been destroyed or damaged in Linwood, Kansas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Mark Duffin learned from his wife and a television report that the large tornado that hit the Kansas City outskirts Tuesday evening was headed toward his home.

The next thing he knew, the walls of his house were coming down.

Duffin told the Star he grabbed a mattress, followed his 13-year-old to the basement and protected the two of them with the mattress as the home crashed down around them.

He says: “I’m just glad I found my two dogs alive,” He added: “Wife’s alive, family’s alive, I’m alive. So, that’s it.”

AP-US-HAWAII-FOREST-RESCUE

Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.

Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.

Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn’t take a cellphone and didn’t have a compass.

She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn’t lead her to her car.

