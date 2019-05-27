Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

JAPAN-STABBING ATTACK-THE LATEST The Latest: Reports say suspect in Japan mass stabbing dead TOKYO (AP) — NHK TV in Japan is quoting police as saying the suspect in a knife attack that wounded at least…

The Latest: Reports say suspect in Japan mass stabbing dead

TOKYO (AP) — NHK TV in Japan is quoting police as saying the suspect in a knife attack that wounded at least 19 people at a bus stop just outside Tokyo has died.

Police wouldn’t publicly confirm the reports and it wasn’t clear how many had died in Tuesday’s attack.

The local fire department told The Associated Press that one person had died.

Some Japanese media outlets are reporting at least three deaths, while some are saying two, including the attacker.

Reports said the attacker approached a group of children at the bus stop with a knife in each hand screaming “I will kill you!”

The Latest: Trump visits US, Japanese troops aboard ships

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving Memorial Day remarks to more than 800 members of the U.S. military aboard the USS Wasp stationed in Japan.

Trump called them the “daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific” Ocean.

He says the U.S.-Japan alliance has never been stronger. Trump says the United States endures because of brave men and women who are willing to sacrifice to defend the nation.

First lady Melania Trump introduced the president and the U.S. forces shouted “U.S.A. U.S.A.”

A fighter plane, illuminated with red, white and blue lights, was parked nearby.

Just before landing aboard the ship, he flew Marine One to a Japanese destroyer to meet with Japanese forces.

The Latest: Merkel wants quick deal on head of EU Commission

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she’d like to see a quick agreement on who should run the European Union’s executive branch, a matter on which her own governing coalition so far is divided.

In her first comments on the outcome of the European Parliament election, Merkel said both her center-right bloc and her center-left coalition partners back the idea that the head of the EU’s executive Commission should be a politician who ran for that job.

Merkel said “we want to find a solution as quickly as possible, because the European Parliament will meet at the beginning of July and it would of course be desirable if there were already a proposal at that point” from heads of state and government.

Merkel’s Union bloc backs German conservative Manfred Weber while the center-left Social Democrats support the Netherlands’ Frans Timmermans. Merkel said “the quicker we make the decision, the better that is for the future.”

Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn’t yet known.

His brother, Mark Kulish of Denver, says Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak last week.

About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.

Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault

PARIS (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement Monday that the merged company would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent by Renault shareholders.

Renault’s board is meeting outside Paris on Monday morning about the possible merger.

The companies have been in discussions for weeks, as major world carmakers seek ways to save money amid the huge costs of pivoting the industry to electric and autonomous cars.

Renault is already in an alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi, but the partnership has been troubled since the November arrest of joint chief Carlos Ghosn.

The French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault, is cautious about the new merger idea.

Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Three volunteer rescuers who found a hiker more than two weeks after she disappeared in a Hawaii forest described their elation and relief after spotting her near a waterfall in deep vegetation.

Javier Cantellops, Chris Berquist and Troy Helmers said Monday that they saw Amanda Eller from a helicopter Friday, 17 days after the 35-year-old physical therapist and yoga instructor went for hike on a Maui trail.

When they saw her, Helmers says he was in disbelief anybody would be hiking in the area. Berquist told CBS that they were “crying and screaming and laughing” when they reached her.

Cantellops told the “Today” show that “wrapping my arms around her was the greatest moment I can say about my life.”

Eller broke her leg and got a skin infection and severe sunburn but says in a Facebook video from her hospital bed that she “chose life.”

Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but new research finds a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.

Longtime smokers sometimes switch to e-cigarettes in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. But cigarette smoking also is a leading cause of heart attacks

There’s little known about risks from chemicals inhaled in e-cigarettes’ vapor, something especially important to learn as more teens take up vaping.

In a study published Monday, Stanford University researchers write about how they used lab dishes to grow cells that normally line healthy blood vessels. Exposing the cells to flavorings from e-cigarettes or blood from people who’d just vaped triggered blood vessel dysfunction that can increase the risk of heart disease.

This kind of small study can’t prove harm; more research is needed.

The Latest: Boston defensemen lead charge in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Forty-nine years after Boston’s Bobby Orr flew through the air following his Stanley Cup-clinching goal against St. Louis, Bruins defensemen Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy played a huge role in a Game 1 win over the Blues.

Both scored in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 and the Bruins went on to take the opener 4-2.

Sean Kuraly scored the game-winner in the third period and Brad Marchand added an empty netter to clinch it.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Bill Buckner, forever known for October error, dies at 69

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, has died. He was 69.

Buckner’s family said in a statement that he died Monday after a long battle with dementia.

Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career.

But it was a little groundball in the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy.

Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs, then Mookie Wilson hit a trickler up the first base that rolled through Buckner’s legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.

The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.

The Latest: 42 reported killed at 3 prisons in north Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say 42 inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the capital of the northern state of Amazonas, a day after 15 prisoners died in a riot at a fourth prison in the city.

The Amazonas state prison agency says the 42 prisoners found dead Monday at prisons in Manaus all showed signs of asphyxia.

On Sunday, state officials reported that 15 inmates were killed during a prison riot at a fourth jail in Manaus. That was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.

