Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-JAPAN-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump, Abe, talk about Iran, sanctions TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and Japanese Prime Minister have talked about Iran amid rising tension between Tehran and Washington. With Abe…

TRUMP-JAPAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump, Abe, talk about Iran, sanctions

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and Japanese Prime Minister have talked about Iran amid rising tension between Tehran and Washington.

With Abe at his side, Trump told reporters at Akasaka Palace on Monday that “nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me.” The U.S. president also said that “I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also,” adding that Abe has a “very good relationship with Iran.”

Japanese media has reported that Abe is considering a visit to Iran next month. The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified government sources, said on Friday that Abe’s visit would be likely in mid-June. Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Tokyo.

ABORTION-WHAT’S CHANGED

Would overturning abortion rights turn back clock to 1973?

If the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing the right to an abortion, it wouldn’t mean a full-fledged turning back of the clock to 1973.

For one thing, women now have far more methods to avoid unwanted pregnancies, as well as safer, easier options for abortion. Many abortions are induced at home with a two-drug combination. And advocacy groups are spreading the word about home abortions with drugs that can be done without a medical professional’s involvement.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Salvini says populists will control 150 EU seats

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leader of Italy’s right-wing League Party, Matteo Salvini, calculates that populist and nationalist parties will control at least 150 seats in the new 751-seat European Parliament.

Votes were still coming in early Monday, but Salvini told RAI state television that his League, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France and Nigel Farage’s Brexit party in Britain together should control 90 seats. He says other populist parties in the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group could bring that number to 150.

Salvini says that doesn’t count other like-minded parties, like Hungarian President Viktor Orban’s Fidesz, which belongs to another conservative parliamentary group. Salvini says the election sends a strong signal to traditional parties that “the European people are asking for a different Europe.”

Projections showed Salvini’s League gaining in strength in Italy to nearly 34% of the vote, a huge boost over the formerly regional party’s 6% support in 2014. In another important result, Italy’s Democratic Party rebounded to 22.5% of the vote after a miserable showing in last year’s national election, eclipsing the League’s coalition partner, the populist 5-Star Movement, which got only 17.7%.

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2nd apparent tornado hits Oklahoma near Tulsa

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in the Tulsa area overnight, damaging structures, uprooting trees and toppling power lines.

Pete Snyder with the weather service said Sunday that officials had confirmed that a tornado caused damage in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa and surrounding areas.

Snyder says crews are assessing the damage to determine the tornado’s strength. He says the area also experienced damage from straight-line winds that officials say exceeded 80 mph (129 kilometers per hour).

The tornado was spawned by a powerful storm system that rolled through the state and occurred not long after another tornado killed two people and injured 29 others in El Reno, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

OBIT-STARR

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85.

The Packers announced Sunday that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

The Packers chose Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft, and after Lombardi’s arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But it was in the “Ice Bowl” on New Year’s Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

PERU-EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 struck north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers (71 miles) struck at 2:41 a.m., 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers (98 miles) east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or of major damage. Earthquakes that are close to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Peruvian government’s emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2 for the quake. In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear. Power cuts were reported in a number of Amazonian cities.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

GERMANY-ANTI-SEMITISM

Israeli president shocked by German skullcap comment

BERLIN (AP) — Israel’s president says he’s shocked by a German official’s comment that he wouldn’t advise Jews to wear skullcaps in parts of the country, which is drawing mixed reactions at home.

Felix Klein, the government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, was quoted Saturday as saying: “I cannot recommend to Jews that they wear the skullcap at all times everywhere in Germany.” He didn’t elaborate on what places and times might be risky.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement Sunday that the statement “shocked me deeply.” He added: “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism — and expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”

1882 RIFLE-NATIONAL PARK

Weathered Winchester rifle found in Nevada park has new home

BAKER, Nev. (AP) — A 137-year-old rifle found five years ago leaning against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in Nevada is now part of an exhibit dedicated to the “Forgotten Winchester” at the park visitor center near the Utah border.

The weathered Winchester Model 1873 is in a case designed to capture the way it looked when park archaeologist Eva Jensen stumbled across it on a rocky outcrop.

Its discovery drew widespread attention. Based on its condition, experts believe the weapon might have been abandoned in the forest more than a century ago.

But nearly five years after its discovery, park officials still don’t know who it belonged to or why it was left against the tree.

The serial number was visible, allowing experts at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, to determine it was made in 1882.

AP-ML-PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Saudi airport targeted by Yemen rebel drone

BAGHDAD (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted another airport in the kingdom amid a series of such attacks.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency late Sunday reported the targeting of Jizan Regional Airport earlier that morning.

That comes after the Iranian-allied Houthis claimed the attack on Jizan, saying on its Al-Masirah satellite news channel it launched a Qasef-2K drone. It has attacked another airport multiple times and an oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said the military intercepted and destroyed the drone. Saudi state TV published images of debris it said belonged to the drone.

He said the attack targeted an airport “being used daily by thousands of Saudis and expatriates without any regard for international humanitarian law and its customary rules, which gives special protection to civilian objects.”

Saudi Arabia has faced widespread international criticism over airstrikes in Yemen striking markets and hospitals, killing civilians.

INDY 500

Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500 on Penske’s golden anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indy 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding of the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud’s victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

It also gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.