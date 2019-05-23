Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate” with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of the…

Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate” with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move marks an escalation in Trump’s efforts to “investigate the investigators,” as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump is delegating to Barr the “full and complete authority” to declassify documents relating to the probe.

Trump claims his campaign was the victim of “spying,” though the intelligence community has insisted it acted lawfully in following leads in the Russia investigation.

Mueller’s report documented Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Latest: Hostility between Trump and Pelosi ratchets up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The enmity between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ratcheting up, with each questioning the other’s fitness for duty.

Personal attacks flowed on both sides Thursday after a dramatic blow-up at the White House a day before.

Pelosi openly questioned Trump’s fitness to remain in office, suggesting a staff or family “intervention” for the good of the nation.

Trump responded by calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

As for himself, he declared, “I’m an extremely stable genius.”

Both the Republican president and Democratic leaders dug in a day after Trump stalked out of the Cabinet Room demanding an end to all congressional probes before he would work with Congress on crumbling U.S. infrastructure and other matters.

The Latest: Assange lawyer says charges threaten journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the “unprecedented charges” against his client threaten all journalists looking to inform the public about actions taken by the American government.

Assange was charged in a new 18-count indictment Thursday with soliciting and publishing classified information.

Barry Pollack, his lawyer, says the indictment charges Assange with “encouraging sources to provide him truthful information and for publishing that information.”

Pollack says the case poses a threat to all journalists doing their job.

The Latest: Runaway barges cause ‘minimal’ damage to dam

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Army engineers say two runaway barges did “minimal” damage when they struck an Arkansas River dam.

The barges, filled with 1,500 tons of fertilizer, swept down the flood-swollen river and hit the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam about noon Thursday and sank. Town officials in the riverfront town of Webbers Falls had warned residents to flee for fear such a collision would catastrophically breach the dam and flood the town.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Army Corps of Engineers said their initial inspection “found no integrity issues” that make the engineers concerned the dam’s locks and flood gates wouldn’t perform as designed.

However, the engineers said the wreckage of the barges obstruct three of the dam’s 12 flood gates, preventing them from closing. The corps says it “will continue to monitor and assess the dam as water conditions change.”

Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits

NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge Thursday that “an economic agreement in principal” has been reached.

A person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t final, said it would be worth $44 million.

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed against Harvey Weinstein or the company. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.

Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The Latest: Survivor of executed serial killer at peace now

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A woman who survived an assault by convicted Florida serial killer Bobby Joe Long says his execution brought her peace.

Lisa Noland sat in the front row at Thursday’s execution of the 65-year-old inmate at Florida State Prison. She says she wanted to look him in the eye but he kept them closed.

“I wanted to be the first person he saw. Unfortunately, he didn’t open his eyes,” Noland said.

She began to cry after leaving once it was over. Says Noland, “The peace that came over me is a remarkable feeling.”

Noland was 17 in 1984 when she was abducted and raped by Long, but he released her. She eventually led police to the man who later admitted killing 10 women in the Tampa Bay area. He drew the death sentence for one of the killings, of a 22-year-old woman.

The Latest: China tariffs to cost average US household $831

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Federal Reserve estimates that the Trump administration’s latest round of tariff hikes on Chinese goods will cost the typical U.S. household $831 a year.

President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. The tariffs were raised from 10% after trade talks stalled earlier this month.

Economists at the New York Fed wrote that rather than buy the tariff-burdened Chinese goods, U.S. companies are likely to purchase from suppliers from other countries. But those goods are still likely to cost more than pre-tariff Chinese goods.

“In sum, according to our estimates, these higher tariffs are likely to create large economic distortions and reduce U.S. tariff revenues,” the New York Fed economists wrote.

APNewsBreak: Police won’t fight California use-of-force bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two major police organizations are dropping their opposition to California legislation that would tighten the standard for use of deadly force.

Spokesmen for organizations representing police chiefs and rank-and-file officers told The Associated Press on Thursday that they won’t fight a measure responding to national unrest over fatal police shootings.

The legislation would bar police from using lethal force unless it is “necessary.” That’s a change from the current “reasonable fear” standard.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately explain their decision. But new amendments make it clear that officers are not required to retreat and they don’t lose their right to self-defense if they use “objectively reasonable force.”

Democratic legislative leaders are backing the revised version, which is set for a key vote next week.

Clotilda: Last US slave ship discovered among gators, snakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The wreck of the final U.S. slave ship has been found in coastal waters infested with alligators and poisonous snakes. The question now is what to do with it.

Some have suggested raising the ship and putting it in a museum. Others want it to become the centerpiece of a national memorial to the slave trade. Leaving the remains in the river and marking the area is another possibility.

Archaeologist James Delgado participated in the work and says the find represents a remarkable chance for research and inspiration.

The United States banned slaved importation in 1808, but a ship called the Clotilda arrived in Mobile, Alabama, in 1860 with an illegal cargo of captured Africans.

The ship was burned to hide evidence, and its exact whereabouts were unknown until now.

The Latest: British govt delays vote on Brexit bill

LONDON (AP) — The British government has delayed plans to hold a vote on its key Brexit bill, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces remorseless pressure from her Conservative Party to step down.

May previously said she planned to publish the withdrawal bill Friday and hold a vote in Parliament the week of June 3. The bill implements the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union and May says it is the “last chance” to secure an orderly U.K. exit.

But there is no mention of the bill in the schedule of parliamentary business for that week, published Thursday. And Conservative lawmaker Mark Spencer told the House of Commons the bill will not be published this week.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who had been due to introduce the bill, quit Wednesday, saying she could not support it.

